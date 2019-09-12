Spacewalk of Russian Cosmonauts Skvortsov, Skripochka Moved to Oct 31 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka from the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for November 20, has been moved to October 31, a spokesman for the Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik.

"We confirm the information about the planned shift of the Russian cosmonauts' spacewalk from November 20 to October 31," the spokesman said without elaborating.