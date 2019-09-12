UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spacewalk Of Russian Cosmonauts Skvortsov, Skripochka Moved To Oct 31 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 03:10 AM

Spacewalk of Russian Cosmonauts Skvortsov, Skripochka Moved to Oct 31 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The spacewalk by Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka from the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for November 20, has been moved to October 31, a spokesman for the Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik.

"We confirm the information about the planned shift of the Russian cosmonauts' spacewalk from November 20 to October 31," the spokesman said without elaborating.

Related Topics

Russia October November From

Recent Stories

Award is an absolute surprise: Indian envoy

3 hours ago

Netanyahu Uses Anti-Iran Claims, Vows to Annex Jor ..

3 hours ago

24th World Energy Congress explores crucial role o ..

4 hours ago

Yemen's Authorities Demand Withdrawal of UAE Troop ..

3 hours ago

China tariff move cheers Wall Street

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak lauds UAE leadership&#039;s sup ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.