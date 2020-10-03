SpaceX Aborts Falcon 9 Launch of GPS III 2 Seconds Before Takeoff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The US SpaceX company has stopped the launch of Falcon 9 carrier rocket with the GPS III SV04 satellite for the US space force two seconds before the takeoff from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the live broadcast showed.

The launch was set to take place at 9.43 EST (01:43 GMT Saturday). SpaceX has not yet provided any details.

The next-generation GPS III was first launched on the Falcon 9 rocket in December 2018.