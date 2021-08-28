UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Cargo Mission Rescheduled For Sunday Over Bad Weather - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 02:27 PM

SpaceX Cargo Mission Rescheduled for Sunday Over Bad Weather - NASA

The launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft was one day delayed over poor weather conditions, NASA said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft was one day delayed over poor weather conditions, NASA said on Saturday.

"Due to weather, today's @SpaceX cargo mission is postponed," the space agency wrote on Twitter.

The next opportunity to launch the CRS-23 mission is on Sunday, at 07:14 GMT. It will deliver the necessary supplies for the research activity and a new crew to the International Space Station. The docking is expected on Monday, according to NASA.

Initially, the launch was planned for 07:37 GMT on Saturday, from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

