SpaceX CEO Musk Hints Starlink Satellite Internet Company May Go Public

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk did not rule out on Friday that his company's Starlink satellite internet network project could go public

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk did not rule out on Friday that his company's Starlink satellite internet network project could go public.

"It will most likely make sense for Starlink to go public once the revenue growth is reasonably predictable," Musk replied to Twitter users when asked if none of his new projects would go public any time soon.

Starlink seeks to provide affordable global access to high-speed internet. So far, over 950 satellites have joined the megaconstellation, although not all of them are operational.

Musk plans to use Starlink revenues to fund his projects to colonize Mars and create a base on the Moon.