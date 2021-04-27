SpaceX CEO Musk Not Ruling Out Conquest of Mars to Require Human Losses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk did not rule out that the conquest of Mars will be accompanied with human losses in the beginning noting that only volunteers will be be involved in the mission to reach the red planet.

"Honestly, a bunch of people probably will die in the beginning. It's tough sledding over there," Musk told CNN broadcaster in an interview.

According to Musk, SpaceX does not force anyone to go to Mars.

"It's volunteers only ... So, if an arduous and dangerous journey where you may not come back alive, but it's a glorious adventure, sounds appealing ” Mars is the place," Musk added.

He noted that there are thousands of volunteers, if not millions, who would like to join the first human mission to Mars.

SpaceX is developing a space transportation system consisting of a fully reusable super heavy launch vehicle and a Starship spacecraft. The system will allow the delivery of satellites, crews and cargo both to the near-Earth orbit and to the Moon and Mars.