SpaceX Competitor Rocket Lab Says Plans to Reuse First Stage of Electron Rockets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The California-based private space launch start-up Rocket Lab announced that it was planning to start recovering and re-flying the first stage of its Electron rockets.

Rocket Lab's landing sequence is different from the one employed by SpaceX, which developed a reusable launch system for the first stages of the Falcon family of rockets that land propulsively on a platform. The first stages of Electron will need parafoils to slow down and its boosters will be picked up in the sky by the helicopter.

"The first phase will see Rocket Lab attempt to recover a full Electron first stage from the ocean downrange of Launch Complex 1 and have it shipped back to Rocket Lab's Production Complex for refurbishment.

The second phase will see Electron's first stage captured mid-air by helicopter, before the stage is transported back to Launch Complex 1 for refurbishment and relaunch," the company said Tuesday in a press release.

According to Rocket Lab's statement, the work on Electron first stage reuse program started in late 2018 and the new plan will be implemented in two phases. The first stage recovery attempts are planned for the next year.

The start-up has been test-launching its Electron rocket since 2017 and operating commercially since 2018. It has carried out seven launches from New Zealand.