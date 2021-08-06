SpaceX successfully attached its Starship spacecraft to the top of its new Super Heavy booster, making it the largest spacecraft/launch vehicle of all time at Starbase in Texas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) SpaceX successfully attached its Starship spacecraft to the top of its new Super Heavy booster, making it the largest spacecraft/launch vehicle of all time at Starbase in Texas.

"Starship prototype Ship 20 has been mated with Super Heavy Booster 4," a commentator said during a live-stream broadcast of the mounting.

SpaceX plans to use the Super Heavy booster and Starship to send missions to the Moon and further out into the Solar System.

Starship 20 is now attached to the Super Heavy Booster 4, which had all of its 29 Raptor engines installed by Monday morning. The procedure marks the completion of the first stacking of a complete SpaceX Starship Super Heavy launch system, the company said.

The first test orbital flight of the combined system is not imminent, both SpaceX and NASA have said. Construction of the Orbital Launch Site has also yet to be completed, the space agency and company said.