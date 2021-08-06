UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Completes Assembling World's Biggest Booster-Spacecraft At Texas Base

Daniyal Sohail 14 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:49 PM

SpaceX Completes Assembling World's Biggest Booster-Spacecraft at Texas Base

SpaceX successfully attached its Starship spacecraft to the top of its new Super Heavy booster, making it the largest spacecraft/launch vehicle of all time at Starbase in Texas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) SpaceX successfully attached its Starship spacecraft to the top of its new Super Heavy booster, making it the largest spacecraft/launch vehicle of all time at Starbase in Texas.

"Starship prototype Ship 20 has been mated with Super Heavy Booster 4," a commentator said during a live-stream broadcast of the mounting.

SpaceX plans to use the Super Heavy booster and Starship to send missions to the Moon and further out into the Solar System.

Starship 20 is now attached to the Super Heavy Booster 4, which had all of its 29 Raptor engines installed by Monday morning. The procedure marks the completion of the first stacking of a complete SpaceX Starship Super Heavy launch system, the company said.

The first test orbital flight of the combined system is not imminent, both SpaceX and NASA have said. Construction of the Orbital Launch Site has also yet to be completed, the space agency and company said.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle SpaceX All Top

Recent Stories

Emirates restarts flights to Glasgow starting 11th ..

Emirates restarts flights to Glasgow starting 11th August

5 minutes ago
 PTI Karachi issues tickets to 42 candidates for ca ..

PTI Karachi issues tickets to 42 candidates for cantonment board elections

9 seconds ago
 Austrian Court Starts Trial of Suspect in Killing ..

Austrian Court Starts Trial of Suspect in Killing of Chechen Blogger - Reports

11 seconds ago
 Afghanistan Fighting Leaves Some 460 Civilians Dea ..

Afghanistan Fighting Leaves Some 460 Civilians Dead in Kandahar, 104 in Lashkar ..

13 seconds ago
 Slovenia's Garnbret wins inaugural women's climbin ..

Slovenia's Garnbret wins inaugural women's climbing gold

18 seconds ago
 Greece, Turkey battle fierce fires under crushing ..

Greece, Turkey battle fierce fires under crushing heat

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.