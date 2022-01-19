SpaceX Confirms Deployment Of 49 Starlink Satellites To Orbit
Daniyal Sohail Published January 19, 2022 | 11:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX has confirmed the liftoff of a Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 49 Starlink satellites and their deployment to orbit.
"Liftoff! Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship," SpaceX said on Twitter.
"Deployment of 49 Starlink satellites confirmed," it said.