SpaceX Confirms Successful Deployment Of 3 Arctic Observation Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:20 PM

Three identical Earth observation satellites covering 90 percent of the globe have been placed in orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket, Space X confirmed in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Three identical Earth observation satellites covering 90 percent of the globe have been placed in orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket, Space X confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

"Final deployment of RADARSAT Constellation Mission [RCM] confirmed!" Space X said in via Twitter after the rocket's launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The three-satellite RCM will provide high resolution images of Canada's vast territory and maritime approaches, including the Arctic, up to four times a day, as well as daily access to any point of 90 percent of Earth's surface, Space X said in a press release.

The RCM will help create precise sea ice maps of Canada's oceans and the Great Lakes to facilitate navigation and commercial maritime transportation, the release explained.

Each satellite also carries an Automatic Identification System receiver, allowing improved detection and tracking of vessels of interest, according to the release.

