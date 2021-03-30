UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Crew-1 Set To Bring US Astronauts From ISS Back To Earth In Late April - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 01:58 PM

SpaceX Crew-1 Set to Bring US Astronauts From ISS Back to Earth in Late April - NASA

NASA has announced the return of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission with US astronauts aboard from the International Space Station (ISS) on April 28 at the earliest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) NASA has announced the return of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission with US astronauts aboard from the International Space Station (ISS) on April 28 at the earliest.

The mission, the first ever operational commercial crew mission to the ISS, was launched last November to take US astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as Soichi Noguchi from Japan to the ISS, for a six-month stay. The mission's return will mark the first time that that the SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship will bring astronauts home.

"[NASA and SpaceX] Mission teams ... are targeting the return of the Crew-1 astronauts on Wednesday, April 28, with undocking about 5 a.m. [EDT, 01:00 GMT] and splashdown approximately 12:35 p.m. off the coast of Florida," NASA said in a statement late on Monday.

The agency also said that NASA and SpaceX specialists continued to prepare for the launch of the Crew-2 mission to the ISS, which should take place no earlier than April 22.

Related Topics

Shannon Florida Japan SpaceX April November From P

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside NAB Court’s order of declaring Nu ..

7 minutes ago

Myanmar player in Malaysia punished over anti-coup ..

16 seconds ago

COVID-19 case positivity ratio reaches 12.31% in c ..

19 seconds ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to offer evening doctor ..

17 minutes ago

World Leaders Call for New Global Treaty for Futur ..

4 minutes ago

Most OPEC+ Nations Seek Extending Current Terms of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.