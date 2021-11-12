UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Crew-3 Spacecraft Docks To ISS

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:15 PM

Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft developed by SpaceX docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday evening, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a release

NEW YORK, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft developed by SpaceX docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday evening, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a release.

The spacecraft arrived at the ISS at 6:32 p.m. EST (2332 GMT) after separation with Falcon 9 rocket over 20 hours ago.

The four astronauts aboard Crew Dragon Endurance have joined the other three at the ISS through a hatch, according to a NASA webcast.

The crew are on a planned six-month mission to live and work in the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions as part of NASA's Moon and Mars exploration approach, including lunar missions through NASA's Artemis program, said NASA.

