SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to International Space Station Postponed to April 20 - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) NASA has moved the date of SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to April 20 with a launch time at 6:37 EST (10:37 GMT), Manager of Commercial Crew Program Steve Stich said on Thursday.

"We are going to adjust the launch date a little bit for Crew-4. We are doing that today. The program control board will move that mission to no earlier than April the 20th with a launch time of 6:37am Eastern Time. The docking time may be adjusted a little bit on April 21, probably around 6 a.

m. Eastern (Time) or so and we'll work that with the ISS team," during a mission overview.

Stich explained the idea behind the move is to provide more spacing time between the AX-1 and the Crew-4 flights.

The Crew-4 mission will take NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, to the ISS on the Falcon 9 rocket bearing the Crew Dragon capsule. The rocket will be launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.