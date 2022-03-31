UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Crew-4 Mission To International Space Station Postponed To April 20 - NASA

Daniyal Sohail Published March 31, 2022 | 10:42 PM

SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to International Space Station Postponed to April 20 - NASA

NASA has moved the date of SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to April 20 with a launch time at 6:37 EST (10:37 GMT), Manager of Commercial Crew Program Steve Stich said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) NASA has moved the date of SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to April 20 with a launch time at 6:37 EST (10:37 GMT), Manager of Commercial Crew Program Steve Stich said on Thursday.

"We are going to adjust the launch date a little bit for Crew-4. We are doing that today. The program control board will move that mission to no earlier than April the 20th with a launch time of 6:37am Eastern Time. The docking time may be adjusted a little bit on April 21, probably around 6 a.

m. Eastern (Time) or so and we'll work that with the ISS team," during a mission overview.

Stich explained the idea behind the move is to provide more spacing time between the AX-1 and the Crew-4 flights.

The Crew-4 mission will take NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, to the ISS on the Falcon 9 rocket bearing the Crew Dragon capsule. The rocket will be launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Related Topics

Florida SpaceX April May From

Recent Stories

Lucky Cement announces 34 MW Solar project

Lucky Cement announces 34 MW Solar project

11 seconds ago
 P3A Board approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Kara ..

P3A Board approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, Karachi Circular Railway projects

13 seconds ago
 Cavusoglu Says Erdogan Plans to Have Phone Convers ..

Cavusoglu Says Erdogan Plans to Have Phone Conversation With Putin

14 seconds ago
 Govt keeps POL prices unchanged

Govt keeps POL prices unchanged

16 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Blinken to Work to Revoke Russia ..

US Lawmakers Urge Blinken to Work to Revoke Russia's OAS Observer Status - Lette ..

20 seconds ago
 Germany Will Soon Decide on 'Protection of Compani ..

Germany Will Soon Decide on 'Protection of Companies' Due to Rising Gas Prices - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.