SpaceX Crew Launch To ISS Postponed

Daniyal Sohail Published February 27, 2023 | 06:01 PM

SpaceX crew launch to ISS postponed

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch to the International Space Station was postponed on Monday, with officials citing problems with ground systems

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch to the International Space Station was postponed on Monday, with officials citing problems with ground systems.

The SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission was scheduled to depart the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:45 am (0645 GMT), carrying two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and the second Emirati to voyage to space.

But just two minutes before lift-off, the launch was called off, or "scrubbed".

"Today's #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems," NASA posted on Twitter.

SpaceX said shortly after that it had begun unloading fuel from the rocket and the crew would disembark.

The launch will be rescheduled for a later date.

NASA's Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, Russia's Andrey Fedyaev and Sultan al-Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates are to spend six months on the orbiting station.

Neyadi, 41, will be the fourth astronaut from an Arab country and the second from the oil-rich UAE to journey to space; his compatriot Hazzaa al-Mansoori flew an eight-day mission in 2019.

