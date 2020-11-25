UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Deploys 60 Starlink Satellites To Orbit

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

SpaceX Deploys 60 Starlink Satellites to Orbit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) SpaceX has deployed 60 Starlink satellites to orbit using a Falcon 9 carrier rocket, the US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company said in a statement.

"Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX said on Twitter.

"Falcon 9 launches Starlink to orbit - the seventh launch and landing of this booster," it said.

This is the sixteenth Starlink constellation that SpaceX is putting into orbit. With 60 new satellites, the total number of Starlink communication satellites will be 955.

