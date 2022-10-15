UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Dragon With Crew 4 Mission From ISS Splashes Down Successfully In Atlantic

Daniyal Sohail Published October 15, 2022 | 02:50 AM

SpaceX Dragon With Crew 4 Mission From ISS Splashes Down Successfully in Atlantic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying Crew 4 from the International Space Station (ISS) back to earth successfully splashed down to safety, SpaceX said in a social media post accompanied by a video clip.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed - welcome back to Earth," SpaceX said on Friday.

The company also shared a video of the spacecraft returning to the planet's surface.

SpaceX, a creation of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, returned four astronauts from the ISS back to Earth after a six-month scientific mission.

Dragon Freedom undocked from the ISS earlier on Friday, one day later than planned, due to high weather concerns in the splashdown areas off the coast of Florida.

NASA in a blog post said US astronauts Bob Hoines, Kjell Lindgren and Jessica Watkins as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristooretti splashed down safely off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 4:55 p.m. EDT (2050 GMT).

Last week, the Dragon Freedom spacecraft carried the Crew-5 mission participants to the ISS, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

