SpaceX Falcon-9 Rocket Adds 60 Satellites to Orbiting Broadband Network in Single Launch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) US rocket manufacturer SpaceX said in a statement on Wednesday that it has launched 60 satellites into orbit atop a Falcon 9 rocket that would add to a network designed to create a global broadband network for businesses.

"Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX said via Twitter shortly after the launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The launch expands the Starlink network to more than 200 satellites, with up to 22 launches planned this year to create a constellation of more than 1,500 satellites.

"With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable," SpaceX said in a press release.

The Starlink satellites deployed at an initial altitude of 180 miles, where engineers will conduct data reviews to endure each satellite is operating as intended, according to SpaceX.

Once the checkouts are complete, the satellites will then use their onboard thrusters to move to intended operational orbits an altitude of about 340 miles.