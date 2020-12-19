SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Delivers US Spy Satellite Into Orbit

SpaceX on Saturday launched its Falcon 9 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the NROL-108 mission to deliver a US spy satellite into orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) SpaceX on Saturday launched its Falcon 9 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the NROL-108 mission to deliver a US spy satellite into orbit.

The launch comes two days after it was originally intended to take off, but the launch was canceled with two minutes on the clock for technical reasons.

This is the fifth successful launch and landing for this Falcon 9 booster. The takeoff marked the record-setting 26th launch of the year for the company.