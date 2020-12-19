UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Delivers US Spy Satellite Into Orbit

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:22 PM

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Delivers US Spy Satellite Into Orbit

SpaceX on Saturday launched its Falcon 9 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the NROL-108 mission to deliver a US spy satellite into orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) SpaceX on Saturday launched its Falcon 9 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the NROL-108 mission to deliver a US spy satellite into orbit.

The launch comes two days after it was originally intended to take off, but the launch was canceled with two minutes on the clock for technical reasons.

This is the fifth successful launch and landing for this Falcon 9 booster. The takeoff marked the record-setting 26th launch of the year for the company.

Related Topics

Company Florida SpaceX From

Recent Stories

Trump Lambasts Media for Exaggerating Scale of Cyb ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, Russia to Unveil 74 New Cooperation ..

3 minutes ago

Teachers protest in Islamabad, demand their regula ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Deal on Oil Output Cuts Might Be Extended Un ..

3 minutes ago

Greek police crack top tobacco smuggling network

21 minutes ago

Negrao double as Ulsan win Asian Champions League

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.