SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Deploys Eutelsat 10B Satellite in Orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Eutelsat 10B communications satellite was successfully placed in orbit from the SpaceX Falcon 9 carrier rocket's upper stage.

"Deployment of Eutelsat 10B confirmed," the space company said on Twitter.

The launch took place at 9:57 p.m. local time on Tuesday (02:57 GMT, Wednesday) at Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida.

Eutelsat 10B, a new all-electric satellite, was designed and produced by a Franco-Italian aerospace manufacturer Thales Alenia Space.