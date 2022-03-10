UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Launches 48 More Starlink Internet Satellites Into Space

Daniyal Sohail Published March 10, 2022 | 03:03 PM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) --:U.S. private space company SpaceX successfully launched 48 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit Wednesday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.

Falcon 9's first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the fourth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster, said SpaceX.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.

