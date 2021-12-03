UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying 48 Starlink Internet, Two BlackSky Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink internet satellites and two BlackSky satellites as payload from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"Liftoff!" SpaceX said from its official Twitter account, featuring a video of the rocket's initial launch phase on Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which is partially reusable, has had its first-stage boosters launched into space as part of several missions, including five Starlink missions.

The array of Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer low-latency internet coverage in remote areas of several countries to participants of their test program.

