SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With 34 More Starlink Satellites

Daniyal Sohail Published September 11, 2022 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) SpaceX has successfully launched 34 additional Starlink satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket, the American spacecraft manufacturing company said.

The launch was carried out at 01:20 GMT on Sunday, from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a live podcast from SpaceX.

"Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship - completing SpaceX's first 14th flight of a first stage booster," SpaceX said on social media about half an hour after the launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket carried 34 Starlink satellites and AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 satellite to orbit.

The Starlink project seeks to provide more affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.

