SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Another Batch of 60 Starlink Satellites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket with another set of 60 Starlink satellites on Sunday, according to a broadcast posted on the company's Twitter.

"Liftoff! ... Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still love You droneship, completing the ninth flight of that booster," the company said in a series of tweets.

Launched from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 11:01 GMT, the mission is SpaceX's eighth Falcon 9 launch of the year and the third in 10 days. The two previous Falcon 9 flights, launched on March 4 and 11, each carried 60 Starlink satellites into the orbit.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX. The project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.