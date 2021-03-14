UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Another Batch Of 60 Starlink Satellites

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Another Batch of 60 Starlink Satellites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket with another set of 60 Starlink satellites on Sunday, according to a broadcast posted on the company's Twitter.

"Liftoff! ... Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still love You droneship, completing the ninth flight of that booster," the company said in a series of tweets.

Launched from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 11:01 GMT, the mission is SpaceX's eighth Falcon 9 launch of the year and the third in 10 days. The two previous Falcon 9 flights, launched on March 4 and 11, each carried 60 Starlink satellites into the orbit.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX. The project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.

Related Topics

Internet World Twitter Company Florida Elon Musk SpaceX March Sunday From Satellites Love

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 2,169 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Expo 2020’s Sustainability Pavilion inspires act ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

2 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

3 hours ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.