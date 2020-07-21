UrduPoint.com
SpaceX Launches South Korea's ANASIS-II Military Communications Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 54 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 07:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The US SpaceX company successfully launched on Monday its Falcon 9 rocket with the South Korean military communications satellite, ANASIS-II, according to the live broadcast on the company's Twitter.

The rocket was launched from the Cape Canaveral launching pad in Florida at 21:30 GMT.

The Falcon 9 rocket, used for this mission, includes the first-stage booster that launched astronauts on May 30 on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

The successful deployment of ANASIS-II was later confirmed and the first stage booster of Falcon-9 successfully landed on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX did not disclose the details of the mission and at the request of the launch customer, stopped broadcasting shortly after the landing of the first stage, as it is traditionally typical for secret military launches.

According to open sources, ANASIS-II is the first South Korean military communication satellite.

