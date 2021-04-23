UrduPoint.com
SpaceX Launches Third Crewed Mission To ISS

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:47 PM

SpaceX launched its third crewed mission to the International Space Station early Friday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Kennedy Space Center(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :SpaceX launched its third crewed mission to the International Space Station early Friday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"Endeavour launches once again -- four astronauts from three countries on Crew-2, now making their way to the one and only International Space Station," an announcer said as the Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 5:49 am (0949 GMT).

