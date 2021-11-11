UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Launching Four Astronauts To ISS

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

SpaceX launching four astronauts to ISS

After a series of delays, SpaceX is set to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday night on the "Crew-3" mission

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :After a series of delays, SpaceX is set to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday night on the "Crew-3" mission.

The orbital outpost is currently operating with just one NASA astronaut in the US segment to welcome the incoming crew, after the astronauts of the earlier Crew-2 mission splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday night.

Crew-3's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn of the United States and Matthias Maurer of Germany are now set to launch aboard a Crew Dragon capsule fixed to a Falcon 9 rocket at 9:03 pm local time (0203 GMT Thursday) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spaceship, called Endurance, will dock with the ISS at 7:10 pm Thursday (0010 GMT Friday), with streaming provided by NASA.

The flight was initially set for Halloween but postponed first for weather, then a "minor medical issue" affecting one of the crew. NASA did not say who it was but said it was not Covid-related.

Chari, a US Air Force colonel, is commanding the mission and making his first trip to space, along with Barron and Maurer.

Marshburn, a medical doctor, flew aboard a Space Shuttle in 2009 and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in a mission from 2012-13.

Barron, who along with Chari was selected for the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, the most recent recruitment, previously served as a submarine warfare officer for the Navy, while Maurer, a materials science engineer, will become the 12th German in the cosmos.

Crew-3 is part of NASA's multibillion-dollar partnership with SpaceX that it signed after ending the Space Shuttle program in 2011 and aims to restore US capacity to carry out human spaceflight.

The quartet will spend six months on the orbital outpost and conduct research to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth.

Scientific highlights of the mission include an experiment to grow plants in space without soil or other growth media, and another to build optical fibers in microgravity, which prior research has suggested will be superior in quality to those made on Earth.

The Crew-3 astronauts will also conduct spacewalks to complete an upgrade of the station's solar panels and will be present for two tourism missions, including Japanese visitors aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the end of the year and the Space-X Axiom crew, set for launch in February 2022.

Related Topics

Weather Russia German Doctor Germany Superior Florida United States Mexico SpaceX February Sunday 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

30 minutes ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

1 minute ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

1 minute ago
 900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a w ..

900,000 US kids aged 5-11 get Covid vaccine in a week

4 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister urges 'determined push' for clim ..

UK Prime Minister urges 'determined push' for climate change deal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.