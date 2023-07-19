Open Menu

SpaceX Postpones Launch Of Carrier Rocket With Starlink Satellites At 5 Seconds Mark

Daniyal Sohail Published July 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) SpaceX has postponed the launch of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket, carrying a group of Starlink mini-satellites, at the five seconds mark due to unnamed problems, an official commentator of a video stream said.

"We had an abort at the five seconds mark," the commentator said in the stream broadcast by SpaceX on Tuesday evening, adding that reasons for calling off the mission were unknown.

Later in the day, SpaceX announced on Twitter that the launch had been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 19.

Starlink is a satellite network designed to provide a broadband internet access across the planet. SpaceX, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been managing the project since 2018. As of now, there are 4,200 Starlink satellites in Earth orbit.

Related Topics

Internet Twitter Elon Musk SpaceX July 2018 Satellites

