UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Postpones Launch Of Starlink Satellite Fleet Due To Poor Weather - Company

Daniyal Sohail 53 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

SpaceX Postpones Launch of Starlink Satellite Fleet Due to Poor Weather - Company

SpaceX has delayed the latest launch of a series of its Starlink satellites on Friday morning due to poor weather conditions, the company announced, adding that they are looking at Saturday as the new launch day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) SpaceX has delayed the latest launch of a series of its Starlink satellites on Friday morning due to poor weather conditions, the company announced, adding that they are looking at Saturday as the new launch day.

"Standing down from today's launch due to weather. Forecast improves to 80% favorable for tomorrow's launch opportunity at 7:19 a.m. EST," the company tweeted.

This Friday, the California-based group was seeking to launch 53 Starlink satellites from Florida to continue expanding its satellite fleet.

Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet program utilizes satellites in low-Earth orbit with the aim of providing affordable access to broadband internet across the world.

The first Starlink satellite was launched in 2019 and the constellation now has over 1,500 operational satellites. During the beta, users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as the company enhanced the Starlink system.

The mission aims to put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. If successful at its next launch opportunity, it will expand SpaceX's fleet of broadband relay satellites to include over 1,200 (some of them are prototypes that are no longer in service).

Related Topics

Weather Internet World Poor Company Florida Elon Musk SpaceX 2019 From Satellites

Recent Stories

French Investigators Probe Rape Claim in Elysee Pa ..

French Investigators Probe Rape Claim in Elysee Palace - Reports

50 seconds ago
 France, Russia Agree on Necessity to Observe Minsk ..

France, Russia Agree on Necessity to Observe Minsk Agreements on Donbas - Moscow

51 seconds ago
 APEC Leaders Recognize Importance of Stable Energy ..

APEC Leaders Recognize Importance of Stable Energy Markets - Declaration

54 seconds ago
 Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

Funny old world: The week's offbeat news

56 seconds ago
 Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With ..

Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss NATO-Russia Relations With French Counterparts - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP ..

Govt serious in introducing mechanized mining: KP CM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.