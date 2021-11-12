SpaceX Postpones Launch of Starlink Satellite Fleet Due to Poor Weather - Company

SpaceX has delayed the latest launch of a series of its Starlink satellites on Friday morning due to poor weather conditions, the company announced, adding that they are looking at Saturday as the new launch day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) SpaceX has delayed the latest launch of a series of its Starlink satellites on Friday morning due to poor weather conditions, the company announced, adding that they are looking at Saturday as the new launch day.

"Standing down from today's launch due to weather. Forecast improves to 80% favorable for tomorrow's launch opportunity at 7:19 a.m. EST," the company tweeted.

This Friday, the California-based group was seeking to launch 53 Starlink satellites from Florida to continue expanding its satellite fleet.

Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet program utilizes satellites in low-Earth orbit with the aim of providing affordable access to broadband internet across the world.

The first Starlink satellite was launched in 2019 and the constellation now has over 1,500 operational satellites. During the beta, users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as the company enhanced the Starlink system.

The mission aims to put 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. If successful at its next launch opportunity, it will expand SpaceX's fleet of broadband relay satellites to include over 1,200 (some of them are prototypes that are no longer in service).