SpaceX Puts In Orbit Another 60 Starlink Satellites Launched Aboard Falcon 9 Booster

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:55 PM

SpaceX successfully launched and landed a Falcon 9 rocket booster on Thursday delivering the latest bundle of Starlink satellites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) SpaceX successfully launched and landed a Falcon 9 rocket booster on Thursday delivering the latest bundle of Starlink satellites.

The first stage rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida's Cape Canaveral at 01:19 a.m. (06:19 GMT) and landed on the drone ship, named "Of Course I Still love You," in the Atlantic ocean about nine minutes later. It was the fifth launch of this individual booster, as per the live transmission SpaceX broadcast from the control room.

The upper stage deployed 60 satellites into orbit about one hour later, with the total number of satellites of this program numbering over 1,000 already.

SpaceX will launch an identical mission from Cape Canaveral on February 5, also using a Falcon 9 booster and delivering another 60 satellites into orbit.

Starlink seeks to provide affordable global access to high-speed internet. With this launch, a total of 1,022 satellites have joined the mega constellation, although not all of them are operational.

Musk plans to use Starlink revenues to fund his projects to colonize Mars and create a base on the Moon.

