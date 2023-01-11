UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Reschedules Launch Of Falcon 9 Delivering Starlink Satellite Into Orbit

Daniyal Sohail Published January 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) US space company SpaceX owned by Elon Mask announced on Wednesday that it had to reschedule the launch of its Falcon 9 carrier rocket with Starlink satellites on board due to issues with the second stage of the rocket.

"Standing down from today's launch of Starlink to take a closer look at data from second stage; teams are setting up for next launch opportunity," the company tweeted.

The new launch date is January 12 3:48 GMT, according to SpaceX. The rocket is supposed to deliver 51 Starlink satellites into orbit.

On Tuesday, the company conducted a successful launch of Falcon 9 with 40 satellites of the UK-based communications company OneWeb.

