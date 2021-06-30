SpaceX Satellite Internet Network Starlink to Go Global By August - CEO

The SpaceX satellite internet network Starlink will have global connectivity by August and will serve more than 500,000 users within a year, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The SpaceX satellite internet network Starlink will have global connectivity by August and will serve more than 500,000 users within a year, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

"Starting in August, we should have global connectivity, or everywhere except the poles," Musk said at the mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Musk's comments come a week after SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said that the Starlink network would go global by this September, indicating that the initial date has since been moved.

Musk noted that the network is meant to primarily serve sparsely-populated regions and added that high-density areas will have a limited number of customers.

SpaceX is growing rapidly and is on the way to have more than half-a-million users within 12 months, he added.