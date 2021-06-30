UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Satellite Internet Network Starlink To Go Global By August - CEO

Daniyal Sohail 58 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:09 AM

SpaceX Satellite Internet Network Starlink to Go Global By August - CEO

The SpaceX satellite internet network Starlink will have global connectivity by August and will serve more than 500,000 users within a year, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The SpaceX satellite internet network Starlink will have global connectivity by August and will serve more than 500,000 users within a year, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

"Starting in August, we should have global connectivity, or everywhere except the poles," Musk said at the mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Musk's comments come a week after SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said that the Starlink network would go global by this September, indicating that the initial date has since been moved.

Musk noted that the network is meant to primarily serve sparsely-populated regions and added that high-density areas will have a limited number of customers.

SpaceX is growing rapidly and is on the way to have more than half-a-million users within 12 months, he added.

Related Topics

Internet World Mobile Barcelona Elon Musk SpaceX August September Congress

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

54 minutes ago

Chief Minister GB appreciated for presenting hist ..

54 seconds ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

2 hours ago

US Urges North Korea to Release All Abducted Japan ..

56 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court directs PWD DG to promote off ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.