SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying JCSAT-18/Kacific1 - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the JCSAT-18/Kacific-1 commercial communications satellite, the company has announced.

"Successful deployment of JCSAT-18/Kacific1 confirmed!" SpaceX wrote on its official Twitter page, shortly after the scheduled launch at 07:10 p. m.

EST on Monday (12:10 GMT on Tuesday). The launch and satellite deployment were broadcast live on the SpaceX Twitter page.

The JCSAT-18/Kacific-1 satellite will be operated by two companies: SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and Kacific Broadband Satellites.

The satellite will provide broadband internet to Northern and South East Asia, the Northern Pacific and parts of southern Alaska.