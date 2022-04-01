SpaceX Successfully Launches Fourth Smallsat Rideshare Mission on Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the state of Florida carrying 40 spacecraft into space

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the state of Florida carrying 40 spacecraft into space.

SpaceX said in a previous press release that the launch represents the company's fourth smallsat rideshare mission.

The Falcon 9 rocket is carried 40 spacecraft into space, including cube satellites, micro satellites, picosats, non-deploying hosted payloads, and an orbital transfer vehicle carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

SpaceX and NASA have a launch scheduled on April 20 to send NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, as well as European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, to the ISS on the Falcon 9 rocket bearing the Crew Dragon capsule. The rocket will be launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.