SpaceX successfully launched the Ukrainian-made Sich-2-30 satellite into space on its Falcon 9 carrier rocket on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) SpaceX successfully launched the Ukrainian-made Sich-2-30 satellite into space on its Falcon 9 carrier rocket on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"For the first time in 10 years, the Ukrainian Sich-2-30 satellite built in Dnipro as part of the National Space Program was launched into space. The device was delivered by a @SpaceX rocket. We look forward to seeing the first photos taken by the new Ukrainian satellite," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Sich-2-30 was launched at 15:26 GMT from the Cape Canaveral launch complex in Florida.

The carrier successfully returned to the launch site, according to the live stream of SpaceX on YouTube.

Sich-2-30 is designed to monitor the use of ground, vegetation, forest, and water resources, and to help tackle natural disasters, Ukrainian space program chief Volodymyr Taftai said. The satellite will also obtain high-quality data on the construction of engineering facilities and movements of military equipment and ships.

The launch of the spacecraft was ordered by Zelenskyy and was initially scheduled for December 2021.