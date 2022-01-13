UrduPoint.com

SpaceX Successfully Launches Ukraine's Sich-2-30 Satellite On Falcon 9 - Zelenskyy

Daniyal Sohail Published January 13, 2022 | 11:28 PM

SpaceX Successfully Launches Ukraine's Sich-2-30 Satellite on Falcon 9 - Zelenskyy

SpaceX successfully launched the Ukrainian-made Sich-2-30 satellite into space on its Falcon 9 carrier rocket on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) SpaceX successfully launched the Ukrainian-made Sich-2-30 satellite into space on its Falcon 9 carrier rocket on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"For the first time in 10 years, the Ukrainian Sich-2-30 satellite built in Dnipro as part of the National Space Program was launched into space. The device was delivered by a @SpaceX rocket. We look forward to seeing the first photos taken by the new Ukrainian satellite," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Sich-2-30 was launched at 15:26 GMT from the Cape Canaveral launch complex in Florida.

The carrier successfully returned to the launch site, according to the live stream of SpaceX on YouTube.

Sich-2-30 is designed to monitor the use of ground, vegetation, forest, and water resources, and to help tackle natural disasters, Ukrainian space program chief Volodymyr Taftai said. The satellite will also obtain high-quality data on the construction of engineering facilities and movements of military equipment and ships.

The launch of the spacecraft was ordered by Zelenskyy and was initially scheduled for December 2021.

Related Topics

Water Twitter Florida SITE SpaceX December YouTube From

Recent Stories

AJK PM leaves for KSA on week-long visit

AJK PM leaves for KSA on week-long visit

23 seconds ago
 Delta Air Lines Reports $408Mln Q4 Loss From COVID ..

Delta Air Lines Reports $408Mln Q4 Loss From COVID, Expects Some Continued Omicr ..

25 seconds ago
 Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Honors After Se ..

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Honors After Sex Assault Accusations - Royal ..

26 seconds ago
 KP govt expedites work on Saroobi Dam

KP govt expedites work on Saroobi Dam

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan Railways takes back charge of janitorial ..

Pakistan Railways takes back charge of janitorial services of 4 trains from cont ..

30 seconds ago
 22 drivers challaned for violating SOPs

22 drivers challaned for violating SOPs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.