SpaceX To Conduct Crew Dragon's In-Flight Abort Test No Earlier Than January 18 - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:42 AM

SpaceX to Conduct Crew Dragon's In-Flight Abort Test No Earlier Than January 18 - NASA

Private US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX is planning to conduct an in-flight abort test of its Crew Dragon spacecraft no earlier than January 18, NASA said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Private US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX is planning to conduct an in-flight abort test of its Crew Dragon spacecraft no earlier than January 18, NASA said on Tuesday.

"@SpaceX is targeting no earlier than Saturday, Jan. 18, for an In-Flight Abort Test of the #CrewDragon spacecraft.

This is one of the final major tests before @Commercial_Crew astronauts will fly to the @Space_Station aboard the spacecraft," NASA wrote on Twitter.

Since NASA suspended its Space Shuttle program in 2011, the United States has depended on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to carry astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA has given contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to develop US spacecraft to transport crew to the ISS. After the completion of all tests, NASA will need to certify the safety of both SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Boeing's Starliner before they can start their missions.

