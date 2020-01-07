SpaceX aerospace giant's resupply spacecraft Dragon has left the International Space Station and will splash down in the Pacific later on Tuesday, NASA said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) SpaceX aerospace giant's resupply spacecraft Dragon has left the International Space Station and will splash down in the Pacific later on Tuesday, NASA said in a statement.

"The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft released from the International Space Station at 5:05 a.m. EST [10:00GMT]," the US space authority confirmed.

The craft is expected to fire its thrusters to get out of the Earth's orbit and make a splashdown in the Pacific, off California's Long Beach, at around 10:41 a.m. EST (15:41 GMT).

Dargon is the only cargo craft that can travel to the orbital station and back. It brought supplies for astronauts and is taking home 3,600 Pounds (1,600 kilograms) of scientific experiments and other cargo.