SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS To Return To Earth - NASA

Daniyal Sohail Published April 15, 2023 | 11:13 PM

A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft, packed with scientific samples and hardware, successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday and is on its way to Earth, NASA said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft, packed with scientific samples and hardware, successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday and is on its way to Earth, NASA said.

"SpaceX's cargo spacecraft separated from the (ISS) at 11:05am ET (1505 UTC), carrying space-grown tomatoes and other (research) for analysis back on the ground," NASA tweeted.

Dragon will make a "parachute-assisted splashdown" off the coast of the US state of Florida at around 4:48 p.m. ET (20:48 GMT), the space agency said.

The spacecraft arrived at the ISS on March 16 as a part of SpaceX's 27th Commercial Resupply Services mission for NASA and delivered over 6,000 Pounds of research investigations, crew supplies, and station hardware.

