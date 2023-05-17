UrduPoint.com

SpaceX's Dragon Simplified In Comparison To Space Shuttle, Russian Soyuz - Axiom Official

Daniyal Sohail Published May 17, 2023 | 01:30 AM

SpaceX's Dragon Simplified in Comparison to Space Shuttle, Russian Soyuz - Axiom Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is more simplified and "user-friendly" in comparison to the retired US Space Shuttle or the still operating Russian Soyuz, Axiom Space Director of Human Spaceflight Peggy Whitson said on Tuesday.

"Dragon is much more user friendly because the data and the procedures are integrated. The displays are wonderful which helps the crew keep situational awareness to know what's going on," Whitson said during a press briefing. "And it does simplify some of the processes in the vehicle, which is great."

Whitson said the Russian Soyuz spacecraft was designed in the 1950s and modified in the 1960s but Russia has continued modifying the vehicle in the past 60 years.

Following the retirement of the Space Shuttle, Soyuz served as the only means to transport cosmonauts to the International Space Station (ISS), Whitson said.

The Space Shuttle was in operation for 30 years in the early 1980s until 2011; while it was designed in the 1970s, the Space Shuttle was a leading vehicle at the time, the first reusable spacecraft.

"It had over 2000 switches in it and circuit breakers and the crew had to learn all those things. It was very complicated because of that," Whitson said.

The training to use SpaceX is very different and has been more challenging to learn how to operate the new spacecraft, Whitson said.

The Ax-2 crew of four - consisting of two Americans and two Saudis - is set to launch on May 21 aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft in the Falcon 9 rocket.

Axiom is a privately funded US company that will be starting its second all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Axiom is also aiming to become the world's first commercial space station and successor to the ISS, according to reports.

