Spanish Data Protection Agency Fines Google $10.5Mln For Breach Of Users' Confidentiality

Daniyal Sohail Published May 18, 2022 | 08:01 PM

The Spanish Data Protection Agency fined Google 10 million euros ($10.5 million) on Thursday for transferring citizens' data to third parties and therefore breaching the principle of confidentiality and data protection rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Spanish Data Protection Agency fined Google 10 million Euros ($10.5 million) on Thursday for transferring citizens' data to third parties and therefore breaching the principle of confidentiality and data protection rules.

"The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has issued a decision on the administrative procedure initiated against Google LLC declaring the existence of two very serious infringements of data protection rules and has imposed a penalty of ten million euros on the firm," the agency said in a press release.

Google has allegedly sent information about users' requests and their personal information to the US-based Lumen Project designed to facilitate research about complaints for removal of internet content. According to the press release, such data transmissions have been carried out without any possibility of objecting to it and, thus, without citizens' consent.

Based on these factors, the Spanish agency accused Google of transferring users' data to third parties without legal grounds and impeding the realization of citizens' right to erasure of personal information.

