MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) said on Tuesday that it had initiated disciplinary action against Google for possible anti-competitive actions against the Spanish media.

"The CNMC has initiated a disciplinary proceeding against Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd., Google Spain, S.L. (Google) and against its parent company Alphabet Inc ... the CNMC is investigating a series of practices that could imply an abuse of Google's dominant position with respect to publishers of press publications and news agencies established in Spain," the agency said in a statement.

The regulator suspects that Google may impose unfair commercial terms on Spanish media outlets for the use of copyrighted content, the statement added. In addition, the agency will investigate the cases of possible unfair competition from Google.

A maximum period for investigating and resolving a case initiated by the CNMC is 18 months, the statement read.