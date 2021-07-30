UrduPoint.com
Specialists Coordinating Russian Space Module Nauka's Flight To ISS To Be Awarded- Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Specialists Coordinating Russian Space Module Nauka's Flight to ISS to Be Awarded- Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Specialists who have shown professionalism during the flight of Russian multifunctional laboratory module (MLM) Nauka to the International Space Station (ISS) will be granted awards, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

The Nauka module was launched to the ISS from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on board a Proton-M carrier rocket and successfully docked with the ISS on Thursday. Later, Russian cosmonauts told ground specialists that Nauka's engines had unexpectedly activated, which led to a change in the position of the station.

The ISS engines had to be switched on in order to compensate for the operation of the Nauka engines.

"All specialists who have shown high professionalism and stamina during the preparation of the MLM for launch and the flight itself will be awarded," Rogozin wrote on Facebook.

The Russian module faced several unexpected situations while en route to the ISS, but Russian specialists managed to cope with most of them and deliver Russia's first module in eleven years to the station.

