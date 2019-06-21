Spektr-RG Observatory Launch Atop Proton-M Postponed Due to Discharged Battery- Source

The launch of Russia's Proton-M heavy-lift rocket with Spektr-RG high-energy astrophysics observatory from the Baikonur Cosmodrome was postponed because Spektr-RG's battery was discharged, a source at the cosmodrome told Sputnik on Friday

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced earlier in the day that the launch, initially scheduled for Friday, would be postponed to Saturday due to a technical problem.

"Problems with the electric system of the spacecraft have been revealed during a pre-launch test, namely, that of the discharged battery of the satellite [Spektr-RG]," the source said.

Two more sources in the rocket and space sphere confirmed the information. One of them also told Sputnik that the Proton-M could be removed from Baikonur's launch complex if the problem was not solved soon.

According to a source in the rocket and space sphere, the state commission of Roscosmos would make a decision on the date of the launch after noon Moscow time [09:00 GMT].

If the launch does not take place on Saturday, it will happen on July 12, according to the documents of Spektr-RG manufacturer, seen by Sputnik.