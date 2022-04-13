Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G technology

(@imziishan)

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC has become the first company in South Asia to successfully trial "the most advanced" 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, local media reported here Friday.

The latest breakthrough achievement came after Dialog in 2018 became the first telecommunications service provider in the South Asian region to demonstrate 5G capabilities, the local media quoted a statement from Dialog as saying.

Dialog said with this successful 5G SA trial, Sri Lanka's connectivity provider further advanced the nation's 5G journey and would enable more advanced use cases that required 5G SA support.

Dialog further said 5G SA can bring more advanced features in 5G, which enable use cases such as autonomous driving and enhanced real-time immersive services.

"It will open up innumerable next-generation opportunities for enterprises and bring forth the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) that will catalyze ground-breaking innovations," the company said.