UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Becomes 1st In South Asia Trial 5G Technology

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 13, 2022 | 05:24 PM

Sri Lanka becomes 1st in South Asia trial 5G technology

Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC has become the first company in South Asia to successfully trial "the most advanced" 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, local media reported here Friday

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC has become the first company in South Asia to successfully trial "the most advanced" 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, local media reported here Friday.

The latest breakthrough achievement came after Dialog in 2018 became the first telecommunications service provider in the South Asian region to demonstrate 5G capabilities, the local media quoted a statement from Dialog as saying.

Dialog said with this successful 5G SA trial, Sri Lanka's connectivity provider further advanced the nation's 5G journey and would enable more advanced use cases that required 5G SA support.

Dialog further said 5G SA can bring more advanced features in 5G, which enable use cases such as autonomous driving and enhanced real-time immersive services.

"It will open up innumerable next-generation opportunities for enterprises and bring forth the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) that will catalyze ground-breaking innovations," the company said.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Company 5G 2018 Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

39 minutes ago
 Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln ..

Pak rice export to China increases to $132.59 mln in two months

4 minutes ago
 Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moo ..

Turkiye successfully tests boosting system for Moon mission

5 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

5 minutes ago
 Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in near ..

Iran to waive visa fees for World Cup fans in nearby Qatar

5 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses in detail Anti-Polio campaign in ..

Meeting discusses in detail Anti-Polio campaign in SA

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.