Sri Lankan 5G trials record highest domestic Internet speeds

COLOMBO, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A mobile network operator based in Sri Lanka has tested 5G infrastructure over a commercial network and recorded the highest ever internet speed in the country, stated media reported Thursday.

Ashish Chandra, managing director and CEO of mobile network operator Airtel Sri Lanka, was quoted by Daily news as saying that live trials of 5G over a commercial network resulted in Internet speed of over 1.9 gigabytes per second.

Chandra said that Airtel Sri Lanka's existing 4g infrastructure is ready to be transitioned to 5G service.