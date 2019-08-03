Standard Chartered organises “Women in Tech” Graduation Ceremony

Five Women led companies winup to USD 10,000inseed funding

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019) Standard Chartered, in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Pvt.) Limited, is excited to announce thefive winners of this year’s Standard Chartered #SCWomenInTechProgramme 2019. Today’s event saw five women led teams shortlisted from over 80 applicants win up to USD 10,000 in seed funding for their businesses.

The Chief Guest at the occasion was Mr.ZubairGilani, Chairman Board of Investment.

The five teams were selected from a pool of the best18 teams previously shortlisted and went through the #SCWomenInTech programme for two months where they were offered coaching, mentoring and business management skills to grow their businesses to the next level.

The five winning companies for 2019 are:

Plate 101

Relive Now

Dot-mind unlocked

Trashit

Closet

The awardees will be supported with extended mentoring and milestone-based disbursement of the winnings for a period of 9 months.

Speaking at the eventShazad Dada, CEO, Standard Chartered Pakistan mentioned,“#SCWomenInTech is another first by Standard Chartered where we are focusing on developing and empowering women entrepreneurs. I would not only like to congratulate the winners of our programme but also all the entrepreneurs who have been part of our journey.

Together they are positively transforming our country’s economy and creating more job opportunities and avenues for Pakistani women and youth. Just like the Bank, you are striving to be a force for good, promoting sustainable economic and social development in the markets and communities where we operate.”

Standard Chartered launched Women in Tech in Pakistan in March 2019. This programme aimed to promote the economic and social development of women in Pakistan through innovation or technology led entrepreneurship.

The teams were shortlisted based on performance in the programme’s 100 points criteria as follows: