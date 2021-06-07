Starcom signs new strategic data and services partnership with Telenor Pakistan  

, ,

(@fidahassanain)

Starcom Pakistan CEO Farhan Khan says as part of an ongoing effort to evolve beyond our core media services, we are engaged in a range of exclusive partnerships across data, technology, audiences, content, and e-commerce

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) Starcom has been appointed by Telenor Pakistan for a new strategic data & services partnership. Under this new partnership, Starcom is responsible for brokering new corporate partnerships for Telenor Pakistan in commercial areas to deliver increased value to customers.

“As part of an ongoing effort to evolve beyond our core media services, we are engaged in a range of exclusive partnerships across data, technology, audiences, content, and e-commerce,” said Farhan Khan, CEO of Starcom Pakistan. “Our goal is to stay ahead of the industry and offer our clients media solutions that drive actional business outcomes. I believe that with this partnership we will create value for both our clients.”

This partnership adds to an extended list of media services Starcom manages for Telenor Pakistan. This includes media planning and media buying for multiple media touchpoints, integrated marketing communications, special events, and identifying content opportunities for My Telenor App amongst other projects. Starcom is the first agency in Pakistan to pilot a solution that leverages second-party data to provide personalized marketing to a targeted audience on digital platforms using Oracle BlueKai and DV 360.

“Telenor Pakistan is always on the lookout for innovative ways in which we can use our expertise and leverage strategic partnerships to facilitate customers,” said Umair Mohsin, CMO of Telenor Pakistan. “With the addition of Starcom’s portfolio, we will continue playing our role as an enabler while creating personalized digital solutions that are focused on value addition for our customers. Cross-industry collaborations like these are key in enhancing connectivity and accelerating digitalization in the country.”

This proud partnership reinforces its commitment to staying ahead of the curve whilst creating value for its clients to boost marketing and digital business transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology through the #Powerof1.

About Starcom

One of four solution hubs within Publicis Groupe, Starcom is a part of Publicis Media and is the third-largest communications group in the world. A leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation, the agency has more than 330 offices in over 110 countries around the world, including an unmatched global footprint. Publicis Groupe has been offering seamless coordination and consistency to clients around the world through the expertise of its 80,000 talents.