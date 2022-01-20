UrduPoint.com

Starlink Not To Charge Advance Money From Pakistani Users

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistani Users

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informs the general public that satellite broadband provider Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any license from PTA to operate and provide internet services in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2022) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informs the general public that satellite broadband provider Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any license from PTA to operate and provide internet services in Pakistan.

Therefore, general public is advised in their own interest that they must refrain for engaging in any pre-booking orders being placed on Starlink or any of its associated websites.

The directions came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking intended subscribers to pay a deposit of USD 99 (refundable) as pre-order for equipment/services.

PTA has already taken up the matter with Starlink to stop taking pre-order bookings from intended consumers with immediate effect as the Company has not been granted any license for provision of internet services in Pakistan.

