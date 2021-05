MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) US aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX has successfully launched and landed its Starship prototype SN15 in Texas.

The flight was broadcast live on the company's YouTube channel.

"Starship landing nominal!" SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

SN15 tests were delayed in April due to bad weather.