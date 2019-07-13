MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) A state commission has made a final decision to launch the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Spektr-RG astrophysics observatory on board from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Saturday, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos said on Friday that the launch had been postponed until Saturday, adding that the final decision would be made later by the state commission.

The liftoff was initially scheduled for June 21 but was later delayed until July 12.

"A meeting of the state commission was held at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, during which the technical management's report was reviewed ... It has been decided that the Proton-M space rocket, consisting of the DM-03 upper stage and the Spektr-RG observatory, is ready for fueling with fuel components and for the launch scheduled for 15:31 Moscow time (12:31 GMT) on July 13," Roscosmos said in a statement published on its official website.