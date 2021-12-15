Stay protected with Huawei’s newest Wi-Fi 6 home router, HUAWEI WiFi AX2

Your router is the most important gadget in your home, which is why making sure it’s safe and secure is highly important

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th December, 2021) Your router is the most important gadget in your home, which is why making sure it’s safe and secure is highly important. Recognizing this, Huawei has made the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 the safest router to date, meaning you don’t have to worry about cybersecurity incidents. The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 provides powerful security functions, which effectively protect user privacy and cybersecurity.

So, how does the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 protect you and your family?

Wi-Fi 6

HUAWEI WiFi AX2 is a Wi-Fi 6 home router, this means that the router optimises the network when multiple devices are connected, and you can have control over the websites your kids are visiting from their mobile phones, tablets, or any other device. Wi-Fi 6 is better equipped for modern realities when it’s not just one computer connected to the Internet, but almost every other device.

Parental controls

It used to be that ‘home’ was the safest place for your children to be, however, because of the internet and the rise of social media, we know this isn’t always the case. This is why HUAWEI AX2 comes with parental controls, so parents and kids can feel less anxious and most importantly, safer. The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 is preinstalled with the HUAWEI AI Life app. This app makes it easy to manage routers and connected devices for a more user-friendly experience than users get with other routers[1].

It also comes with parental controls, so you can protect children from potential online threats even when you’re not at home. With a few taps on your phone, HUAWEI WiFi AX2 can block out inappropriate websites and limit access to selected devices. For example, if you’re child happened upon a chat room that wasn’t age-appropriate, you can block this website so they’re no longer able to visit. Or perhaps one of your children spends their life on Facebook, simply use the app to limit the amount of time spent online, and if you’re lucky – they may then be able to finish their homework!

HarmonyOS Mesh+

Wi-Fi routers have come a long way over the years, and Huawei has stayed ahead of the game.

With the rise of home-working, mesh Wi-Fi systems are incredibly popular. A mesh system is usually two or more routers placed throughout your home, and they extend your Wi-Fi signal to parts of your home that are too far from your main router.

HUAWEI WiFi AX2 comes with HarmonyOS Mesh+, which, unlike traditional mesh systems, features a Super Seamless Roaming feature that is backed by seven roaming algorithms (including 802.11k and 802.11v), making it easier for your phone to switch between hotspots as you walk around the house.

As well as being faster and more reliable, mesh systems are much safer. HarmonyOS Mesh+ gives you manual control over your hardware, meaning you’re able to kick people off the Wi-Fi if ever needed and easily change the password. Not only does it extend the reach of your int butternut, but HarmonyOS Mesh+ also keeps you in control.

Cyber Security

Wi-Fi attack software - such as Wi-Fi Master Key - uses trial-and-error to guess Wi-Fi passwords. The HUAWEI WiFi AX2 can effectively distinguish between incorrect passwords entered by a user and brute force password traversal attacks. If the number of incorrect Wi-Fi passwords entered exceeds a certain threshold, the HUAWEI WiFi AX2 determines that the current device is experiencing a malicious brute force attack and prevents the device from connecting to the router for a certain time period.

In addition, users can set block lists and trust lists, either singling out devices that are not allowed on the Wi-Fi network or limiting access to an exclusive list of trusted devices, further protecting user privacy and home network security.

For example, if you have a cheeky neighbour who is trying to steal your internet instead of paying for their own, you’ll know about it! And better yet, you’ll be able to block their device so they can’t keep trying.

Staying safe at home has never been so important, and it’s integral that your Wi-Fi router allows you and your family to feel protected against anything. Whilst the internet grows, certain dangers grow with it, but Huawei is always one step ahead.

[1] Requires an OTA update.