Staying True To The Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Sets A New Sales Record

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:15 PM

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Sets a New Sales Record

HUAWEI Y9s Breaks Records with Hot Sales Nationwide

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) Building up on the popularity of its predecessor, the HUAWEI Y9s sold PKR 10 million worth of smartphones within two hours since going on sale. Huawei fans came through once again with their love and loyalty for the brand by visiting the outlets in droves all over Pakistan. The Y series in particular remains one of the most popular phone series in the Pakistani market due to its compelling features in its price segment. It brings flagship innovations in an affordable price range, giving more and more people a chance to experience the technological prowess of Huawei.

As consumers lined up at Huawei outlets across the country, the companyensured it was worth their while by arranging entertaining activities and exclusive offers. Cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sialkot and many others had fun-filled activities running all through pre-order phase and on the first sales day. The biggest celebration took place in Karachi at LuckyOne Mall where Huawei has its flagship Huawei Experience Store.

The Y Series’ latest entrant, HUAWEI Y9s makes the best even better with its powerful camera, stunning display and outstanding performance.

Itis one of the few midrange smartphones to feature a 6.59” FHD+ Ultra FullView Display with a 1080p resolution and 391 ppi – the highest in its category.

The photography packs a punch with the 48MP Triple AI Rear Camera that takes 120OUltra Wide Angle shots, while a 16MP Pop-up AI Front Camera makes taking selfies entertaining. A side finger print scanner gives a superbly fast & secure access to the phone.

Powered by Kirin 710F that offers high performance and great power efficiency, the HUAWEI Y9s also brings improved software performance. It supports Huawei’s latest GPU Turbo 3.0, a graphic processing acceleration technology that greatly optimizes performance for 85 mainstream global mobile games.

HUAWEI Y9s runs on EMUI 9.1 and provides all Google Mobile Services right from the box. An upgraded camera, immersive display, premium design and build quality makes HUAWEI Y9s one of the best midrange smartphones released this year. With a standard 6GB+128GB storage, and an extendable storage of up to 512GB, the HUAWEI Y9s is available at PKR 42,999/- across any Huawei outlet nationwide or through Huawei’s Flagship Store on Daraz.pk.

